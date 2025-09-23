LVZ Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX

LVZ Inc. grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPX opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.07. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $53.54 and a 52-week high of $67.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

