Tepp RIA LLC Has $490,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Tepp RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Tepp RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tepp RIA LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $204.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.48. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $129.14 and a one year high of $198.47.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

