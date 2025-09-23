Martin Capital Advisors LLP Has $1.25 Million Position in Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

Martin Capital Advisors LLP reduced its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Trex makes up 0.8% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $911,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in Trex by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 56,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 41,841 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Trex by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 395,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,003,000 after buying an additional 76,562 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Trex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on TREX shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on Trex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Trex from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

NYSE TREX opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $80.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.49 million. Trex had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 16.53%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Trex has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $98,708.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 22,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,123.54. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

