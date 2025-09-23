Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Surface Transforms (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Surface Transforms had a negative return on equity of 88.05% and a negative net margin of 250.75%.

Surface Transforms Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Surface Transforms stock opened at GBX 2.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Surface Transforms has a 52-week low of GBX 0.15 and a 52-week high of GBX 2.90. The company has a market cap of £31.89 million, a P/E ratio of -106.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Surface Transforms alerts:

About Surface Transforms

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers carbon-ceramic brake discs for automotive and aircraft applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Transforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Transforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.