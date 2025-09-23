Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Surface Transforms (LON:SCE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Surface Transforms had a negative return on equity of 88.05% and a negative net margin of 250.75%.
Surface Transforms Stock Up 2.0%
Shares of Surface Transforms stock opened at GBX 2.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Surface Transforms has a 52-week low of GBX 0.15 and a 52-week high of GBX 2.90. The company has a market cap of £31.89 million, a P/E ratio of -106.02 and a beta of 0.35.
About Surface Transforms
