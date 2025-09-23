Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 5.0% of Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the second quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 215.1% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,035 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,226 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.8% during the second quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 33,425 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.7%

QCOM stock opened at $169.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10. The stock has a market cap of $183.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,635.64. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares in the company, valued at $65,213.68. This represents a 40.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,899 shares of company stock worth $1,992,121 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

