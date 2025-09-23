CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 74 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

CRA Financial Services LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $412.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $395.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.58.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 3,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.66, for a total value of $1,359,930.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,348,365.30. This represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. TD Securities cut Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.60.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

