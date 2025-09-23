Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGK. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,716,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,620,000 after purchasing an additional 258,515 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 20,186.0% in the second quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,710,000 after purchasing an additional 151,395 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 359,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,147,000 after purchasing an additional 115,183 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 805,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,910,000 after purchasing an additional 90,984 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $24,178,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $405.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $384.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.18. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $262.65 and a twelve month high of $405.86.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

