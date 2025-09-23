Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. Sells 7,140 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF $SCHP

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 2.0% of Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.68 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

