Safestay (LON:SSTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Safestay (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Safestay had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.

Safestay Stock Down 11.1%

Shares of Safestay stock opened at GBX 20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.20. The company has a market cap of £12.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1,428.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52. Safestay has a 1 year low of GBX 19.60 and a 1 year high of GBX 27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Safestay in a research note on Tuesday.

Safestay Company Profile

Safestay PLC is one of Europe’s largest hostel groups, operating in the fragmented and fast-growing global hostel market that is expected to be worth $8.9bn annually by 2027*.

Safestay’s portfolio of 20 premium hostels and one hotel offer guests both private and shared rooms in destination cities across the UK, Spain, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Slovakia.

