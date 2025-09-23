Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF is Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 501,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,658 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 5.1% of Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,264,000 after buying an additional 13,021,873 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,177,000 after buying an additional 3,702,009 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after buying an additional 10,262,110 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,837,000 after buying an additional 2,379,429 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,014,000 after buying an additional 889,163 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.43.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

