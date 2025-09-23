Lewis Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,285 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.8% of Lewis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total transaction of $5,755,726.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 329,302 shares in the company, valued at $114,468,668.22. This trade represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 148,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.67, for a total transaction of $49,879,007.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 825,998 shares in the company, valued at $278,088,746.66. The trade was a 15.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,227,869 and sold 714,172 shares valued at $204,311,160. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of AVGO opened at $338.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.20. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $374.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 86.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 60.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.48.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

