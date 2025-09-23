DNP Select Income Fund Inc. $DNP Stock Position Lessened by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 19.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,538,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,109,000 after purchasing an additional 415,954 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,298,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,732,000 after purchasing an additional 96,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,648,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,308,000 after purchasing an additional 77,017 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,377,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after purchasing an additional 114,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,230,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.
DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:DNP opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.
About DNP Select Income Fund
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
