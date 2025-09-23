Invesco QQQ $QQQ Holdings Cut by CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,719 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 17.0% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $51,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $2,775,904,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after buying an additional 1,868,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $474,600,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $602.20 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $602.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $573.11 and a 200-day moving average of $524.79.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

