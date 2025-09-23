The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the second quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 30,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,382,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $2,833,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.27.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.0%

SHW opened at $346.72 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $308.84 and a 12 month high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.70.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

