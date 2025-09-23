Weyerhaeuser Company $WY Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 184,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $3,710,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.29 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,178.62. This trade represents a 22.89% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WY shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

WY stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91, a P/E/G ratio of 84.50 and a beta of 1.07. Weyerhaeuser Company has a 52 week low of $23.98 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 221.05%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

