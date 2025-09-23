Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Makes New Investment in BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR $BHP

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,324 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BHP. Macquarie downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Argus lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $53.12 on Tuesday. BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.81.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 441.0%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 53.86%.

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.