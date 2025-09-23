Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $256.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $234.11 and a 12 month high of $285.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.56.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.