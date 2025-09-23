Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Shares Down 22.2% – What’s Next?

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) dropped 22.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 715,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 204,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Granada Gold Mine Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Granada Gold Mine

(Get Free Report)

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granada Gold Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granada Gold Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.