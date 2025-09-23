Bfsg LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Realty Income Corporation $O

Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 84,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,018,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.7% during the first quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 148,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 24,467 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.2% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 142,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,266,000 after buying an additional 8,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,421,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,589,000 after buying an additional 48,024 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O opened at $59.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.16. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $64.88.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2695 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 313.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

