Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Shares Down 20% – What’s Next?

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report) fell 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 380,006 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 149,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.05.
About Imagine Lithium
Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.
