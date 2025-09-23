iShares U.S. Insurance ETF $IAK Stake Decreased by Tepp RIA LLC

Tepp RIA LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 40.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,419 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF makes up 2.7% of Tepp RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tepp RIA LLC owned about 0.26% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $11,958,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 84.8% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 112,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 51,749 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,621,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,020,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $131.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.06. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52 week low of $119.23 and a 52 week high of $139.08. The company has a market capitalization of $748.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

