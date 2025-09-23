CarMax, Inc. $KMX Shares Acquired by Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,093,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,056,000 after acquiring an additional 206,106 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,863,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,131,000 after acquiring an additional 133,629 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,415,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,521,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,887,000 after purchasing an additional 109,332 shares during the period.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX stock opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.09%.The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,308.56. This trade represents a 35.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on CarMax from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their target price on CarMax from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

