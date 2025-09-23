First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS Stock Position Lessened by Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matauro LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.41.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

