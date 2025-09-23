Edison International Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.8275 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%.

Edison International has a dividend payout ratio of 54.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Edison International to earn $5.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

EIX opened at $54.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $88.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 71,159 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 4,157.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 145,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 141,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,562,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,961,000 after purchasing an additional 145,358 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

