Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Trading Up 15.2% – Here’s What Happened

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 302.30 ($4.09) and last traded at GBX 290.43 ($3.93). Approximately 509,624,375 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,167% from the average daily volume of 22,478,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.20 ($3.41).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KGF shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 312 to GBX 306 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 300 to GBX 285 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 320 to GBX 280 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 287.75.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 265.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 272.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2,929.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 15.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingfisher had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kingfisher plc will post 23.6949924 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,900 stores, supported by a team of c.76,000 colleagues. We operate in seven countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

