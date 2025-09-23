Unified Investment Management Increases Holdings in Knife River Corporation $KNF

Unified Investment Management grew its holdings in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management’s holdings in Knife River were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNF. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 31,200.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Knife River by 501.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNF opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. Knife River Corporation has a 52-week low of $74.21 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.85 and its 200 day moving average is $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.63.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.38). Knife River had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $833.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNF. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Knife River in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Knife River from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

