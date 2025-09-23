Bay Capital Advisors LLC Has $770,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Bay Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 73.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,111 shares during the period. Bay Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 705,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,188,000 after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.94.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

