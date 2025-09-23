Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 13.6% of Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $18,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 354.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,817 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0%

IWY opened at $275.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $180.65 and a 12 month high of $275.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.84.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

