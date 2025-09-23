MCF Advisors LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 130,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW opened at $261.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.66 and a 1-year high of $279.13. The company has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $260.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.