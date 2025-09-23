Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Stock Position Increased by Kure Advisory LLC

Kure Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,601 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.79. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

