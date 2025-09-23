MCF Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,707 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,407. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $303.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.29. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Argus cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.