Hofer & Associates. Inc Has $4.03 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Hofer & Associates. Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.5% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.22.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

