Stryker Corporation $SYK Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 528.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 88 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 48.4% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Stryker to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.33.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $378.70 on Tuesday. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.78 billion, a PE ratio of 50.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 12.25%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,962,556.60. This represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total value of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,921.71. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

