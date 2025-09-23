Kwmg LLC Sells 987 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Kwmg LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,053,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,889,000 after purchasing an additional 68,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $502,435,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.10 and its 200 day moving average is $65.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $72.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

