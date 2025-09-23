Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Invests $220,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Booking by 100.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,457.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5,564.68 and a 200 day moving average of $5,244.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,030.69 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on BKNG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 price objective (up previously from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,808.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total transaction of $357,575.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,486.45. The trade was a 24.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,500. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

