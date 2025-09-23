SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,472,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 17.0% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned 0.37% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $140,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $596,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $105.31 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $105.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.75.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

