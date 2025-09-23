MCF Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,229 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 29,785 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $125.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.23.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

