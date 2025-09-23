Crew Capital Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Crew Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $32,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Booking by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,700.00 price objective (up from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 target price (up from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,808.81.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,841,031.80. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,587.11, for a total value of $357,575.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,486.45. This trade represents a 24.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,457.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5,564.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5,244.30. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4,030.69 and a one year high of $5,839.41. The company has a market capitalization of $176.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a net margin of 19.23% and a negative return on equity of 134.19%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $41.90 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.