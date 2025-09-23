Foster Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited $CB

Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 752.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. HSBC cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Chubb to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Chubb to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.06.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,447,670.80. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,010. This represents a 20.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

CB opened at $272.99 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $252.16 and a 52-week high of $306.91. The stock has a market cap of $108.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.62 and a 200 day moving average of $282.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

