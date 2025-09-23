Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Sold by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 613.9% during the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Myecfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.5% during the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.6%

VGT opened at $753.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $699.15 and its 200-day moving average is $625.15. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $753.59.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

