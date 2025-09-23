SJS Investment Consulting Inc. Has $133,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $30.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $136.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.12.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

