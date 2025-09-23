ChargePoint (CHPT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/19/2025 – ChargePoint was given a new $12.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/5/2025 – ChargePoint had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $40.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2025 – ChargePoint had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

9/4/2025 – ChargePoint had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/4/2025 – ChargePoint had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $20.00 to $10.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/4/2025 – ChargePoint had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $30.00 to $11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/2/2025 – ChargePoint was given a new $11.00 price target on by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

