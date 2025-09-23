iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB Shares Acquired by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2,193.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of MUB opened at $106.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.