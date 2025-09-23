Bank of Stockton Sells 418 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Bank of Stockton trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Comcast were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,254,000 after acquiring an additional 118,839 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $335,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $157,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 49.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 71,331 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 23,607 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.