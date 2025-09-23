Optima Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Optima Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Optima Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,017,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,460,693,000 after purchasing an additional 374,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,052,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,281,866,000 after purchasing an additional 71,888,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 3,638,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,229,000 after purchasing an additional 599,149 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $278,367,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,881,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,326,000 after purchasing an additional 74,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

TLT opened at $88.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.58. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $99.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.3281 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

