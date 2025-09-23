Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) and Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) Financial Survey

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) and Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Travelers Companies and Roadzen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travelers Companies 10.97% 18.68% 3.90% Roadzen -61.58% N/A -90.09%

Risk and Volatility

Travelers Companies has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roadzen has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

82.5% of Travelers Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Roadzen shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Travelers Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Roadzen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Travelers Companies and Roadzen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travelers Companies 2 11 6 1 2.30 Roadzen 0 0 2 0 3.00

Travelers Companies currently has a consensus target price of $284.56, suggesting a potential upside of 2.92%. Roadzen has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 431.91%. Given Roadzen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Roadzen is more favorable than Travelers Companies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Travelers Companies and Roadzen”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travelers Companies $46.42 billion 1.34 $5.00 billion $22.61 12.23 Roadzen $44.30 million 1.61 -$72.87 million ($1.51) -0.62

Travelers Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Roadzen. Roadzen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travelers Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Travelers Companies beats Roadzen on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers workers’ compensation, commercial automobile and property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, employers’ liability, public and product liability, professional indemnity, marine, aviation, onshore and offshore energy, construction, terrorism, personal accident, and kidnap and ransom insurance products. This segment operates through select accounts, which serve small businesses; commercial accounts that serve mid-sized businesses; national accounts, which serve large companies; and national property and other that serve large and mid-sized customers, commercial trucking industry, and agricultural businesses, as well as markets and distributes its products through brokers, wholesale agents, and program managers. The Bond & Specialty Insurance segment provides surety, fidelity, management and professional liability, and other property and casualty coverages and related risk management services through independent agencies and brokers. The Personal Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance covering personal risks, primarily automobile and homeowners’ insurance to individuals through independent agencies and brokers. The Travelers Companies, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is based in New York, New York.

About Roadzen

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

