MCF Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

MCF Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Baring Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $202.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.84. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $204.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

