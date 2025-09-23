CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 1,256 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $140.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.17. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $142.17.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

