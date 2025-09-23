Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX) Releases Earnings Results

Fonix Mobile (LON:FNX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 11.30 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Fonix Mobile had a return on equity of 101.42% and a net margin of 14.03%.

Fonix Mobile Stock Down 2.6%

FNX opened at GBX 213.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £211.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,940.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 217.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 213.15. Fonix Mobile has a fifty-two week low of GBX 175 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 293 target price on shares of Fonix Mobile in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fonix Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 293.

About Fonix Mobile

Founded in 2006, Fonix provides mobile payments and messaging services for clients across media, telecoms, entertainment, enterprise and commerce. Based in London, Fonix is a fast growth business driven ITV, Bauer Media, BT, Global Radio, Comic Relief and Children in Need to name a few.

