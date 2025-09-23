Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $584.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $577.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 200.01% and a net margin of 44.93%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,440. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,449 shares of company stock worth $21,974,441 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $635.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $639.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.89.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

